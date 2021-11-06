Kristin Chenoweth is sharing her excitement for Ariana Grande‘s upcoming role in “Wicked”. Hours after news that Grande was cast in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical made headlines, Chenoweth reacted with the sweetest Instagram post.

“I’m not sure if I’ve ever been this proud,” Chenoweth wrote alongside a tweet from Grande in 2011 in which she stated she hoped to someday play the role and an adorable throwback photo of the two from after the pop star saw her perform on Broadway when she was a kid. “From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!!), you were destined for this role.”

“Congratulations @arianagrande!” Chenoweth added before giving a shoutout to Cynthia Erivo who will star alongside Grande in the highly-anticipated film. “The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!!”

Grande was moved by the tribute, sharing her thanks to Chenoweth in the comments section. “Words don’t suffice,” she wrote. “I love you more than i can say, i always have and always will. and her. thank you for holding my hand.”

Chenoweth, of course, knows a little something about playing Glinda, a role in which she first originated on Broadway in 2003 alongside Idina Menzel who played Elphaba.

Menzel also congratulated Grande and Erivo in a post of her own. “Congrats to two amazing women,” she wrote. “May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. @cynthiaerivo @arianagrande 💚💖”

Grande confirmed news of her casting on Instagram, sharing photos of herself finding out she had landed the dream role. “Thank goodness,” she wrote, tagging Erivo, director Jon M. Chu, and the official “Wicked” movie IG page.

MORE FROM ET:

See Ariana Grande React to Her First Singing Gig at 8 Years Old

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Cast in ‘Wicked’ Movie

‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande Makes Fun of Her Own Songwriting