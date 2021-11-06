“We’re Here” queen Shangela popped by “The Tonight Show” on Friday, where host Jimmy Fallon asked her if it was true that she once performed for Beyoncé while costumed as Beyoncé.

“True story,” the “RuPaul’s Drag Race alum told Fallon, admitting “Beyoncé is like my doll, my duchess, my idol. I love her so much. She was the first number I ever performed back in 2009 when I first started drag.”

When Queen Bey was honoured at the GLAAD Awards in 2019, Shangela explained, she was invited to perform a number for Beyoncé. “I said, ‘No, I would like to perform nine numbers for her, please.’ And I did.”

At the conclusion of her performance, Shangela recalled, “she and Jay-Z both gave me a standing ovation. And I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I love them so much.”

Asked by Fallon if she had the chance to meet Beyoncé, Shangela quipped, “Oh baby, I wasn’t leaving that building ’til I did!”

Recalling her interaction with Beyoncé, Shangela recounted, “Honestly, she was so kind. She was like, ‘You were so good,’ and I was like, ‘You’re so good!’ I literally was erupting everything she said back to her. I couldn’t think of anything to say, but I love her!”