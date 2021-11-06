New photos from the set of “The Crown” show actress Elizabeth Debicki recreating one of Princess Diana’s most iconic style moments.

The Australian actress, 31, who is set to play the late Princess of Wales in the fifth season of the Netflix drama, was photographed on Friday wearing an impeccable recreation of Diana’s famous “revenge dress.”

Made by Greek fashion designer Christina Stambolian, the sleek black off-the-shoulder chiffon cocktail dress was donned by Di in 1994 on the night her estranged husband, Prince Charles, confessed on national television that he had been unfaithful to her. Photos of the princess in the form-fitting, royal protocol-smashing dress made the front pages of Britain’s major newspapers the following day. Diana’s decision to step out in such daring fashion on the night of Charles’ interview being broadcast was widely seen as a riposte to Charles.

British royal Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997) wearing a black Christina Stambolian dress, attends a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London, England, 20th November 1994. — Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Diana wore the £900 dress along with black tights, heels and a sapphire and pearl choker to attend Vanity Fair‘s annual fundraising gala for the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens nearby her home in Kensington Palace. According to reports, Diana didn’t originally plan to attend the event but changed her mind two days prior. She was also reportedly slated to wear a dress by Valentino to the gala but ditched the frock at the last minute after the fashion house issued a press release boasting about the princess choosing to wear their brand.

Interestingly, Diana received the dress three years prior, in 1991, but chose not to wear it at the time because she worried it was “too daring.”

The photos of Debicki in the “revenge dress” give hints as to what viewers can expect in season 5 of “The Crown.” The show’s fourth season left off with Diana and Charles in the early 90s, struggling to keep their marriage afloat. It now appears that the next season, out next November, will chronicle up until the bitter end of the Wales’ marriage.