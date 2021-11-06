Jay-Z is heaping praise on embattled comedian Dave Chappelle as he faces continued criticism that his new Netflix comedy special “The Closer” is anti-trans.

“If you spend time with him, he’s brilliant,” Jay-Z said during a Twitter Space live event held earlier this week by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead account to promote HOV’s new movie, “The Harder They Fall.”

Referring to “The Closer” specifically, Jay acknowledged that Chappelle “pushed a lot of buttons” and that he even felt uncomfortable at times watching the special.

“But I think that what happens with true art is it has to cause conversation,” Jay said. “And, you know, sometimes it’s gonna be abrasive and sometimes it’s gonna be off-putting to folks. But it opens up an opportunity to have a dialogue about, you know, whatever the issue is.”

Speaking more broadly, Jay-Z added, “Great art is divisive…When you’re making great art, you have to be fearless and you have to create something that you believe in. And that’s what it’s about.”

Chappelle recently inducted Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.