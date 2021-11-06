Big Bird is doing his part to educate the public about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The famous muppet tweeted on Saturday that he had just received the vaccine after taking part in a special town hall aimed at spreading information about the efficacy of vaccines for kids.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!” Big Bird said in his first tweet since March. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

He added, “Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”

Erica Hill, a journalist at CNN, joined Big Bird and Dr. Sanjay Gupta for the “The ABCs of Vaccines” Town Hall hosted by CNN and Sesame Street on Saturday morning. Other Muppets stopped by the special in addition to Big Bird, including Elmo and Rosita.

In a video from the Town Hall posted by CNN, Big Bird spoke to Dr. Gupta and Hall about his vaccine fears. The special comes at an important time as the Pfizer jab was just approved for kids aged 5 to 12.

And while Hall reminded Big Bird that he had already received many vaccinations in his life already, a video circulated on Twitter on Saturday showing the Muppet promoting vaccinations all the way back in 1972.