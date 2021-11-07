Travis Scott is addressing Friday night’s concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, where eight people were killed and hundreds injured when the crowd surged toward the stage during his performance.

According to a report from TMZ, “sources with direct knowledge” claim that Scott “wasn’t aware of the extent of what was happening around him — people going into cardiac arrest, etc. — and thought what few people he did see being attended to were folks who’d simply passed out from dehydration.”

In fact, video shared on social media indicates Scott did stop the show at certain points, once calling on security to assist a concertgoer who appeared to be in distress, but didn’t realize the situation was as bad as it was.

In a video posted on Instagram, the rapper speaks out about the tragedy.

“We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time,” a distressed Scott says while rubbing his head.

Scott also insisted he didn’t realize how bad things were in the crowd. “If I can make out anything that’s going on, I’ll stop the show and help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation,” he continues.

“I am honestly just devastated,” he adds. “I could never imagine anything like this happening. I’m gonna do everything I can to keep you guys updated and informed on whats going on.”

Prior to his video, Scott issued a statement via Twitter.