Sarah Jessica Parker graces the December cover of Vogue, and in a wide-ranging interview discusses the upcoming HBO Max “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…”.

Parker also claps back at criticism on social media comments pointing out that she looks older than she did when she first played Carrie Bradshaw in 1998.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she says. “‘Grey hair grey hair grey hair. Does she have grey hair?’ I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Dan Jackson/Vogue

In the feature, Parker also opens up about the conversations she had with “Sex and the City” exec producer Michael Patrick King about resurrecting the show. “And we spoke about what we were missing in the pandemic: joy, community, the experience of being together,” she said. “The world of Carrie and her friends has always been about coming home, and I felt like we needed that right now.”

In addition, Parker shares her grief about the recent death of co-star Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s BFF Stanford Blatch and, off-camera, had been her close friend for decades. “All I can say right now is that it’s as if a scoop has been taken out of me this week, and I don’t expect it to be filled,” she said. “In time, my body will grow accustomed to this new architecture, but now I feel truly blue. It’s such a loss, and I think about how I’ll miss the joy of [our relationship]. I think about Willie and the show and how much we laughed. And I guess despite everything, that’s the headline: There’s so much good in the world, and we were all so lucky to be together doing something we loved.”

Vogue‘s December 2021 issue is available on newsstands on Nov. 16.