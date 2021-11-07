Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been in the headlines for his admission that he has declined to get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite earlier assurances that he was “immunized” against the novel coronavirus.

In the Nov. 6 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, Pete Davidson played Rodgers in the cold open, featuring Cecily Strong reviving her hilarious impression of Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro in a spoof her of “Justice with Judge Jeanine” show.

“Our first guest is an American brave enough to stand up and say, ‘Screw you science, I know Joe Rogan,'” Strong’s Pirro said, introducing Davidson as the NFL star.

“Now Aaron, you’re not vaccinated. So what? Who the hell cares? It’s your body, your choice — and please never use that quote for any other issue,” she continued.

“That’s right Jeanine, it’s my body, my COVID. I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly the woke mob is coming after me,” he replied, with Pirro then asking him if he lied to the NFL about his vaccination status.

“I never lied. I took all my teammates into a huddle, their faces three inches away from my wet mouth and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized.’ Go team!” he said.

“And you said you didn’t get the vaccine because it might make you sterile — which is so insane I’m jealous I didn’t say it,” she added.

“Hey look, people can talk all they want,” responded Davidson-as-Rodgers. “But at the end of the day my record is still seven and one: meaning, of the eight people I’ve infected, seven are fine.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.