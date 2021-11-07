Jemima Khan has ended her involvement with “The Crown” due to concerns that the upcoming season’s storylines involving Princess Diana aren’t being dealt with as “respectfully and compassionately” as she’d been led to expect.

Khan, who was a close friend of the late royal, has confirmed that she’s cut ties with the Netflix series after previously being brought onboard to help series creator Peter Morgan script storylines involving Diana’s final years.

Khan, a film and television producer whose credits include the current season of “American Crime Story” and the HBO docuseries “The Case Against Adnan Syed”, told the Sunday Times why she chose to exit “The Crown”.

“It was really important to me that the final years of my friend’s life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past,” she explained.

Once she came to understand how “The Crown” was planning to handle storylines surrounding Diana, she decided to end her relationship with the show, requesting that all her contributions aren’t used and that she receive no writing credit.

“In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of ‘The Crown’, particularly those episodes which concerned Princess Diana’s last years before she died. After a great deal of thought, having never spoken publicly about any of this before, I decided to contribute,” she said.

“We worked together on the outline and scripts from September 2020 until February 2021. When our co-writing agreement was not honoured, and when I realized that particular storyline would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit,” added Khan.

Production on the fifth season of “The Crown” began in July, Dominic West taking over the role of Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, previously played by Emma Corrin.

“Jemima Khan has been a friend, fan and a vocal public supporter of ‘The Crown’ since season one,” said a spokesperson for “The Crown” in a statement to the Times. “She has been part of a wide network of well-informed and varied sources who have provided extensive background information to our writers and research tea, providing context for the drama that is ‘The Crown’. She has never been contracted as a writer on the series.”