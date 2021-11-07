There’s a new Trump in Studio 8H, with “Saturday Night Live” debuting the show’s latest take on the ex-president during the cold open for the Nov. 6 episode.

In the sketch, spoofing Fox News’ “Justice with Jeanine Pirro”, new “SNL” featured player James Austin Johnson makes his debut as Donald Trump, who makes a surprise appearance on the show.

“I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and mostly myself on a tremendous victory in Virginia. Glad we did it together,” says Johnson’s Trump of the newly elected governor of Virginia, played by Alex Moffat.

Despite Youngkin’s assertions he wants nothing to do with Trump, the ex-president continues to take credit for the victory. “It’s great to be, frankly, winning again!” says Johnson-as-Trump. “We did it together!”

Donald Trump joins Justice with Judge Jeanine. pic.twitter.com/SLtCBXx877 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021

Johnson is the latest actor to portray Trump on “SNL”, who’s previously been played by Alec Baldwin (who won an Emmy for it) and, before that, by Taran Killam, Jason Sudeikis, Darrell Hammond and, back in the 1980s, Phil Hartman.

Johnson has been distinguishing himself with his political impressions in his freshman season on the show, having previously introduced his take on Joe Biden (taking over for Jim Carrey) in the season opener.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.