Kieran Culkin made his debut as “Saturday Night Live” host this weekend, but as he reminded viewers in his monologue, this wasn’t his first appearance on the show.

In fact, Culkin first appeared on “SNL” back in November 1991, when older brother Macaulay Culkin was hosting, recalling that he appeared in “three sketches —two of which are non-problematic,” 30 years earlier.

During the monologue, Culkin also showed a clip from his brother’s episode when the cast gathered onstage to say goodnight, with several cast members lifting the “Home Alone” star on their shoulders.

“My brother’s up there. He’s got his arms up, all victorious. And I’m down there on the ground, like … I want uppies,” Culkin joked. In the video, he’s seen asking Kevin Nealon to lift him up, and he gladly obliges so the youngster can pose like Hans and Franz, and generally mug for the camera.

“I wanted to show that clip for two reasons: One, in the hopes that someone… will pick me up again at the end of the show,” said Culkin. “And two, because I have waited 30 years to be back on this stage.”

When he joined the cast to end the show, he got his wish for an “uppies” reprise, with Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson lifting him up on their shoulders so he could recreate that moment from 30 years earlier.

Redd retweeted a clip of that “30 year callback!!!”

Reveling in the nostalgia, “SNL” also shared a vintage clip from a 1991 sketch featuring both Culkin brothers.

