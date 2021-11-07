Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Roddy Ricch is donating his performance earnings from Friday’s Astroworld Festival concert in Houston to the families of those who lost their lives in what’s being described as a “mass-casualty event.”

Ricch, one of the performers at the music festival where at least eight people died during headliner Travis Scott’s performance, took to social media to announce his intentions.

READ MORE: ‘Devastated’ Travis Scott Speaks Out After Astroworld Fest Tragedy, Didn’t Understand ‘The Severity Of The Situation’

“Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out,” Ricch wrote in a post he shared on Instagram Story.

“I’ll be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident #Pray4Houston,” he added.

Roddy Ricch/Instagram

Previously, Scott addressed fans in a video shared on Instagram, admitting he is “honestly just devastated.”