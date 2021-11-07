Cecily Strong used her platform on “Saturday Night Live” to put a spotlight on the Texas law that has all but stopped abortions in the state.

The comedian confronted the issue while dressed as Goober the clown for the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

READ MORE: Cecily Strong And Keegan-Michael Key Find Themselves Trapped In A 1940s Musical In New Trailer For ‘Schmigadoon!’

“It’s a rough subject, so we’re gonna do fun clown stuff to make it more palatable,” said Strong. “Who wants a balloon animal?”

The 37-year-old star shared her own experiences, as well as discussing what women go through when it comes to having an abortion.

“I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my 23rd birthday,” she shared.

Goober the Clown

(who had an abortion when she was 23) pic.twitter.com/1rFv6UrPGu — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 7, 2021

READ MORE: Cecily Strong Is ‘Still Thinking’ About Whether Or Not To Return To ‘SNL’

“Clowns have been helping each other end their pregnancies since the caves,” Strong added. “It’s going to happen so it ought to be safe, legal and accessible. Not back to the alley. The last thing anyone wants is a bunch of dead clowns in a dark alley.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.