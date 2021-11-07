Vin Diesel is extending an olive branch to his former “Fast and Furious” co-star Dwayne Johnson.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to ask Johnson to return to the long-running movie franchise.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he began, while captioning a photograph of him and Johnson on screen together.

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits.”

Diesel continued, “I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play.”

Diesel’s post comes off the back of a longstanding feud between him and Johnson, who starred as Luke Hobbs in the “Fast” franchise from 2011 to 2019.

Johnson recently said that he would not be starring in any more “Fast & Furious” movies while responding to an article in which Diesel said that his interactions with Johnson were from a place of “tough love.”

“I laughed and I laughed hard” said Johnson. “I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well.”

He added, “I wish them well on ‘Fast 9’. And I wish them the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and “‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies they do that will be without me.”