Ed Sheeran’s = has flown straight to the top of the charts.

His latest studio album nabbed the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard 200.

This is the fourth time that Sheeran has nabbed the top spot on the chart, which ranks the most popular albums of the week.

The superstar previously led the list with 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project 2017’s ÷ and 2014’s x.

= was released on Oct. 29.

The album features Sheeran’s chart-topping single “Bad Habits”, as well as 13 other brand new tracks.