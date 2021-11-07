Kanye West is remembering the eight people who died while Travis Scott was performing on Friday night.

West honoured the victims, as well as those who were injured in the incident, through his latest Sunday Service.

A message was posted before the ceremony got underway reading, “Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones of Astroworld.”

West did not make an appearance during the service.

On Saturday morning, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña shared details of the tragedy at a press conference.

“We had at least eight confirmed fatalities tonight. Eight confirmed fatalities and we had scores of individuals that were injured here at this event. We had an attendance of approximately 50,000 to the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival event,” he said.

“What we do know is that at approximately 9 o’clock, 9:15, the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries,” he continued. “People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.”

According to Peña, 17 people were taken to hospitals, with 11 of those reportedly “in cardiac arrest.”

According to a report from TMZ, “sources with direct knowledge” claim that Scott “wasn’t aware of the extent of what was happening around him — people going into cardiac arrest, etc. — and thought what few people he did see being attended to were folks who’d simply passed out from dehydration.”

In a video posted on Instagram, the rapper speaks out about the tragedy.

“We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time,” a distressed Scott says while rubbing his head.

Scott also insisted he didn’t realize how bad things were in the crowd. “If I can make out anything that’s going on, I’ll stop the show and help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation,” he continues.

“I am honestly just devastated,” he adds. “I could never imagine anything like this happening. I’m gonna do everything I can to keep you guys updated and informed on whats going on.”