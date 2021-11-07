Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

After almost a years and a half of romance rumours, Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers finally seem to have confirmed their relationship.

The pair coupled-up on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 6.

READ MORE: Phoebe Bridgers Talks ‘Punk Rock’ Guitar-Smashing Moment On ‘SNL’ & More In Variety

Mescal, who looked dapper in a classic tuxedo, wrapped his arm around Bridgers’ waist while the pair had fun posing for the cameras.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Phoebe Bridgers nPaul Mescal — Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty

Bridgers looked elegant in a red plaid skirt that she paired with a beige blouse.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ Vault Door Video Hints At Ed Sheeran And Phoebe Bridgers Collaborations

The event marked the pair’s first official public appearance together however, speculation surrounding their romance has been swirling for much longer.

Mescal featured in Bridgers’ “Savior Complex” music video last December.