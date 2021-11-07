Haaz Sleiman is speaking out after “Eternals” was banned from movie theatres in some Arab countries.

The actor plays the husband of Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in Marvel’s new superhero flick.

Along with sharing a kiss in the film, the characters also have a son together.

Disney has refused to comply with requested edits to the film’s scenes of intimacy, which include LGBTQ+ characters.

“They stood their ground and said, ‘Nope, we are not going to compromise the integrity of our film.’ It made these Arab countries looks so ignorant and pathetic,” said Sleiman, while discussing Disney’s decision in a new interview with Variety.

“I have no respect for those governments. They have displayed to the world that they are not only a disgrace to humanity, but to God. Hopefully this will inspire the Saudi people, the Kuwaiti people and the people in Qatar to fight back,” he continued.

The actor, who came out in 2017, was raised in Lebanon.

According to Deadline, “Eternals” has been shut out of a theatrical release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman over censorship issues.

The report states that the same-sex kiss featured in the film may not have been the only sticking point with censors, who have also historically taken issue with fictional depiction of deities and prophets, which are considered blasphemous.

Reacting to the ban, star Angelina Jolie told news.com.au, “I’m sad for [those audiences]. And I’m proud of Marvel for refusing to cut those scenes out.

“I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant.”