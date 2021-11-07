Salma Hayek opened up about how her haunted house while appearing on the latest episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The “Eternals” and “House of Gucci” star described the lengths she went to in order to get rid of the ghosts living in her London home.

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Opens Up About Bullying, Insults From Harvey Weinstein, Calling Her ‘Ugly’

Hayek explained how freaky things were happening around the house such as a piano playing by itself and lights going on and off in rooms.

“I get it the worst… I’ve seen the actual things,” said Hayek’s daughter Valentina, who was sitting in the audience.

Hayek recalled, “I said look, I’m gonna bring somebody. Even if it’s not true, at least they might psychologically think it’s over.”

However, the actress said that the person she called to deal with the issue “found like twenty [ghosts].”

READ MORE: Salma Hayek Takes On ‘Hot Ones’ Wings: ‘I Am Playing An Eternal, But My Tongue Is Still Human’

Ellen’s full interview with Hayek airs on Monday, Nov. 8.