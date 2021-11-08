Click to share this via email

This year’s CCMA Awards hosts have been revealed.

Two-time CCMA Award winner Lindsay Ell will team up with “Canada’s Drag Race” champion Priyanka to present the star-studded night of entertainment.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I have dreamed about being a part of the CCMA’s in a big way,” said Ell.

“To be co-hosting this year with Priyanka is such an incredible honour and I am so proud to be a part of CCMA history because of it.”

Priyanka added, “We are making history this year at the CCMA Awards. Country music is so beautiful and I’m such a big fan. I can’t wait for Canada to see that I’m your country queen!”

“We are thrilled to have Lindsay and Priyanka as our co-hosts this year,” said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “Both have had a wildly successful year and are incredible performers. We can’t wait to see how they light up the Budweiser Gardens stage on Nov. 29!”

Also turning up the volume on the stage at Budweiser Gardens during this year’s show will be Dallas Smith, Tenille Arts, Tim Hicks, MacKenzie Porter, Dustin Lynch, Don Amero, Lindsay Ell, Robyn Ottolini, Tenille Townes, Jess Moskaluke, The Reklaws featuring Sacha, Tyler Joe Miller, JoJo Mason and

High Valley.

Watch The 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD Live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT exclusively on the Global TV App and Prime Video.

Watch an Encore Presentation on Global Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.