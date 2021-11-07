Click to share this via email

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are once again packing on the PDA.

The love birds shared a long embrace while saying “goodbye” to each other at the Van Nuys Airport outside of L.A. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Photo: Backgrid

Affleck made his other-half giggle by pulling some silly faces as he held her in his arms before Lopez boarded her flight out of town for a few days.

The actress/singer has recently been spotted filming scenes for her an upcoming Netflix thriller in Vancouver.

Bennifer rekindled their romance in April after they split from their respective partners. Lopez ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck split with “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas.

The pair first met on the set of “Gigli” in 2003 and were engaged shortly afterwards. They broke up at the beginning of 2004.