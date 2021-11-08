Click to share this via email

“Wicked” fans really don’t want James Corden to star in the upcoming movie adaptation.

People have started a Change.org petition, addressed to Universal Studios which is producing the film, and it’s already nabbed almost 30,000 signatures.

A description on the site read, “James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of ‘Wicked’ the movie… that’s pretty much it.”

Corden has starred in musicals including “Cats”, “The Prom”, “Into the Woods” and the recent “Cinderella”.

The petition comes after it was revealed that Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of the Broadway smash had cast Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

Production on the film is set to start summer 2022.

Wicked is currently in its 18th year on Broadway and has won three Tony Awards during that time. The Broadway show was originally adapted from the Gregory Maguire novel of the same name.