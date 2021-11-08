Shailene Woodley would appreciate if people didn’t spread rumours and speculation about her online.

Over the weekend, one of the “Big Little Lies” star’s Instagram Story posts caught the attention of some followers, who assumed it was a reference to the controversy surrounding her fiancé Aaron Rodgers’ COVID vaccination status.

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers Confirms That He Never Got The COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘I Didn’t Lie’

“Calm Seas May Bring You Peace, But Storms Are Where You’ll Find Your Power,” a message in the Story read, alongside an illustration of a woman.

Here's the Instagram post Shailene Woodley posted then deleted, referring to Aaron Rodger's situation, perhaps? pic.twitter.com/iLqOYAHizb — Lest_We_Forget (@MoldyWarp) November 6, 2021

Screenshots of the post were spread on social media, with some wondering whether the message was a veiled reference to the Rodgers situation, and suggesting Woodley had deleted the post.

The NFL star recently tested positive for COVID-19, and it was then revealed last week that despite previously claiming to have been “immunized” against the coronavirus, he had not actually been vaccinated.

Due to his lack of vaccination status, Rodgers was not able to join the Green Bay Packers in they game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as the Chiefs’ stadium requires all players and attendees to be vaccinated.

After seeing posts speculating that she had been responding to the ongoing controversy around her fiancé, Woodley responded in another Instagram Story.

“Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an Insta story amid the ‘chaos.’ (An astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies.) Do you even know how stories work brah? They self-delete after 24 hours,” the actress noted. “Literally lol’ing over here over your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws my dears.”

READ MORE: ‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Spoofs Aaron Rodgers’ Anti-Vax Scandal In Cold Open

She also included a video of a baby pig being given a bath in a sink to warm everyone’s hearts.

In the past, Woodley has spoken about living a natural lifestyle, and her choice to not take medications prescribed by doctors, leading some to speculate that Woodley herself may be unvaccinated.

The actress has not revealed her status, though some have noted that Woodley is currently at work on the upcoming series “Three Women”, which has mandated vaccination for members of the production, with some exceptions.