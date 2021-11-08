Bad habits lead to late nights and great covers.

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host gets the audience pumped with a new Kellyoke cover of guest Ed Sheeran’s big hit of the summer, “Bad Habits”.

Clarkson is backed by the show’s house band My Band Y’all for the energetic performance of the No. 1 smash.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ Lands Him Fourth No. 1 On Billboard 200

In the U.K., the song stayed at the top of the charts for 11 consecutive weeks, finally being dethroned in September with the release of Sheeran’s own “Shivers”.

Both songs are featured on Sheeran’s latest album = (Equals), which also includes the singles “Overpass Graffiti” and Visiting Hours”.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Reveals His Daughter Lyra Also Battled COVID-19

Also on the show, Clarkson chats with Sheeran virtually about how being a father to 1-year-old daughter Lyra has changed him.

“My bedtime has shifted,” he says. “I’m no longer going to bed at 5 a.m.. I’m getting up at 4 or 5 a.m., which is good.”

Sheeran adds, “I think there’s like a different emotion that has come through having a daughter, and she’s just wonderful. She’s just wonderful. She’s just started walking … She’s on the verge of talking, and it’s just incredible to watch all these things happen.