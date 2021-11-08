Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It looks like Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez is a big Leonardo DiCaprio fan, and she doesn’t care who knows it.

Sanchez was caught on camera gazing lovingly up at DiCaprio as she attended the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala Presented By Gucci with Bezos.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Saved $28 Million By Declining Jeff Bezos’ Offer To Fly To Space

Amazon founder Bezos may be a billionaire, but Sanchez only had eyes for the actor as the trio chatted at the event, with a hilarious clip doing the rounds online.

One social media user joked: “Leo about to lose his Prime membership.”

Leo about to lose his prime membership https://t.co/yDToNb66NQ — RIP Greg (@PrinceBlackCock) November 7, 2021

Another shared:

Your girl not supposed to look at another man like this. pic.twitter.com/9UJSlyFVix — The Biggest Homie (@CantBanKodaq) November 7, 2021

One added:

Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio. — Meena (@SwiftieatFifty) November 8, 2021

See more comments below.

Looks like Bezos’s date rather be with Leo pic.twitter.com/BJ09RwV0SX — esteco (@esteco2) November 7, 2021

There you go pic.twitter.com/pySq5r9qVc — Hiedeaki el Anno 🇵🇸 (@Fur1Kurisauri0) November 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos has all the money in the world but he can never be Leonardo DiCaprio… oof — Jay (@Jaythagawddd) November 7, 2021

How she checks him out as he leaves 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GvuqDOXVFB — Edgar 🧉 (@ConcacafEdgar) November 8, 2021

That face while checkin out Leo's backside… pic.twitter.com/4g7jf5JUV9 — Seth Nolan (@sethry16) November 8, 2021

Bezos jokingly responded to the social media frenzy, posting:

Despite her lust for Leo in the video, Sanchez made sure to share her love for Bezos following the bash.

READ MORE: William Shatner Is ‘Inseminating The Space Program’ With Jeff Bezos’ Penis-Shaped Rocket

She wrote alongside some loved-up snaps, “Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio.

“A huge congratulations to this year’s honorees @asherald, @kehindewiley and Steve Spielberg! An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for years to come.”