It looks like Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez is a big Leonardo DiCaprio fan, and she doesn’t care who knows it.
Sanchez was caught on camera gazing lovingly up at DiCaprio as she attended the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art and Film Gala Presented By Gucci with Bezos.
Amazon founder Bezos may be a billionaire, but Sanchez only had eyes for the actor as the trio chatted at the event, with a hilarious clip doing the rounds online.
Do we think Leo is going into space?#LACMAgala #JustforVariety pic.twitter.com/iii9Gv60TJ
— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) November 7, 2021
One social media user joked: “Leo about to lose his Prime membership.”
Leo about to lose his prime membership https://t.co/yDToNb66NQ
— RIP Greg (@PrinceBlackCock) November 7, 2021
Another shared:
Your girl not supposed to look at another man like this. pic.twitter.com/9UJSlyFVix
— The Biggest Homie (@CantBanKodaq) November 7, 2021
One added:
Find you someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend looks at Leo DiCaprio.
— Meena (@SwiftieatFifty) November 8, 2021
See more comments below.
Looks like Bezos’s date rather be with Leo pic.twitter.com/BJ09RwV0SX
— esteco (@esteco2) November 7, 2021
he knows it’s over pic.twitter.com/7pMZS7YF2y
— Demonixity (@Demonixity) November 8, 2021
There you go pic.twitter.com/pySq5r9qVc
— Hiedeaki el Anno 🇵🇸 (@Fur1Kurisauri0) November 7, 2021
Jeff Bezos has all the money in the world but he can never be Leonardo DiCaprio… oof
— Jay (@Jaythagawddd) November 7, 2021
How she checks him out as he leaves 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GvuqDOXVFB
— Edgar 🧉 (@ConcacafEdgar) November 8, 2021
That face while checkin out Leo's backside… pic.twitter.com/4g7jf5JUV9
— Seth Nolan (@sethry16) November 8, 2021
Bezos jokingly responded to the social media frenzy, posting:
Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz pic.twitter.com/KqGLB839NI
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 8, 2021
Despite her lust for Leo in the video, Sanchez made sure to share her love for Bezos following the bash.
She wrote alongside some loved-up snaps, “Beautiful evening last night at the @LACMA Art + Film Gala hosted by the amazing @1evachow and @leonardodicaprio.
“A huge congratulations to this year’s honorees @asherald, @kehindewiley and Steve Spielberg! An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for years to come.”