The Hollywood Walk of Fame is finally getting its freak on.

On Monday, Missy Elliott’s star on Hollywood Blvd. and Vine St. is finally being unveiled in a ceremony honouring her achievements in music.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced last month that Missy Elliott would be inducted onto the iconic Walk of Fame, becoming the 2,708th celebrity with a star of her own.

Placed in front of Amoeba Records, the star commemorates the career of the rapper, who has also won four Grammys.

In 2019, Elliott was inducted into the the Songrwiters Hall of Fame, the first female Hip-Hop artist to receive the honour.

Elliott’s Walk of Fame ceremony will stream live at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT.