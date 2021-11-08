Kirsten Dunst opened up about how the coronavirus brought fear into her life.

Dunst revealed that her fear of dying from the virus played a big role in trying for a second child with partner, Jesse Plemons.

The 39-year-old actress was working on her new movie “The Power Of The Dog” with her fiancé, Plemons, when the pandemic hit. Flash forward to the night of the film’s wrap party and baby number two for the couple was conceived.

In an interview with The Times, Dunst spoke about filming in New Zealand and being there when the pandemic struck, confessing her fear of dying if she caught COVID because she was a smoker during that time.

“We would go to the grocery store and take off our clothes and wipe down afterwards. No one knew anything, it was terrifying, and at the time I smoked so I was like, ‘Oh my God, if I get this I am gonna die,'” Dunst revealed.

It was fear that motivated the actress to try for her second child James, now 6-months-old. “I was like, as soon as we are done with this movie, let’s try and have another baby,” said Dunst.

Dunst also opened up about the time she checked herself into rehab for depression. She was in her late 20s and believes it unfolded from the never-ending pressure of work.

The actress was scared to take medication to ease the pain but eventually changed her mind. “All I’ll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something. I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long. I would recommend getting help when you need it,” Dunst shared.

Dunst added that she felt “free” following the birth to her first son, Ennis, three, with Plemons, and thinks her acting has changed for the better, putting herself more out there, since becoming a mother.

“The Power Of The Dog” hits theatres on Nov. 17 and will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 1. It premiered at TIFF 2021.