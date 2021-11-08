Is Nick Cannon looking for another baby mama? The 41-year-old musician and TV personality jokingly weighed in on Twitter over the weekend when Saweetie noted that she’s ready to have children.

The 28-year-old rapper, who split from Quavo after three years together in March, originally tweeted, “I want some babies.”

Cannon, the father of seven children, retweeted the post with a series of emojis — a thinking face, a ninja, a laughing emoji, and a man raising his hand.

This joke goes after Cannon announced that he plans to remain “celibate until 2022.” The performer welcomed four children in less than a year with three different women, in addition to his three older kids.

He and rumoured girlfriend Alyssa Scott welcomed a son, Zen, in June, just days after he became dad to twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon also shares Powerful, 10 months, and Golden, 4, with ex Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

When ET spoke to Cannon in September, he admitted that his therapist told him that he “should be celibate” after welcoming four children in quick succession. He told ET at the time that he was going to “take a break from having kids.”

“I’m going to try to be celibate until 2022,” he announced on his talk show last month. “We’re going to see if we can make it to the end of the year. Somebody said, ‘You should go longer.’ Take your time! We’ll get to the end of the year, then we’ll talk about 2022.”

He also told ET he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of having more children in the future.

“Think about it,” he said. “You can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not.'”

