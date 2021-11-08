Things got intense on the latest “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” when U.S. federal agents and the NYPD arrived on the set, searching for Jen Shah.

On Sunday night, Lisa Barlow joined “Watch What Happens Live” after the episode aired to break down all the drama for host Andy Cohen.

In the episode, Shah left the housewives’ party bus to Vail just before the agents arrived, leading to some of the most dramatic moments in the franchise’s history.

Asked who was on the opposite end of Shah’s phone call in the episode, Barlow admitted, “I don’t know. Jen said that someone called her and [her husband] Sharrieff has internal bleeding.”

She added, “In the moment, I 100 per cent believed Jen.”

Barlow was also asked why she told Heather Gay not to warn Shah about the feds arriving on the scene, to which she answered, “You know, I don’t even know why, my first instinct was, let her go.”

Asked how she came to the realization that Sharrieff’s health wasn’t the reason Shah fled the party bus, Barlow laughed, “My brain works fast.”

She also revealed that Whitney Rose really did think the police officers were strippers.

Earlier this year, Shah was arrested for her alleged involvement in a U.S.-wide telemarketing scheme.