After the tragedy on the set of “Rust”, Alec Baldwin has some ideas about how to improve gun safety on film and TV productions.

In a post on Instagram, the actor called for productions to employ police officers on set to “specifically monitor weapons safety.”

On Oct. 21, Baldwin was involved in an accident on the set of “Rust”, when he fired a gun he was mistakenly told was not loaded. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the incident.

In typical film and TV productions, responsibility for gun safety falls to the on-set props master or armorer.

Despite reports of concerns about safety on the “Rust” set, Baldwin has previously rejected those claims.