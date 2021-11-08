After the tragedy on the set of “Rust”, Alec Baldwin has some ideas about how to improve gun safety on film and TV productions.
In a post on Instagram, the actor called for productions to employ police officers on set to “specifically monitor weapons safety.”
READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Speaks On Camera For First Time Since Halyna Hutchins’ Death: ‘It’s A One In A Trillion Event’
On Oct. 21, Baldwin was involved in an accident on the set of “Rust”, when he fired a gun he was mistakenly told was not loaded. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in the incident.
In typical film and TV productions, responsibility for gun safety falls to the on-set props master or armorer.
READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Defends Working Conditions On ‘Rust’ Set
Despite reports of concerns about safety on the “Rust” set, Baldwin has previously rejected those claims.