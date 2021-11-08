Kenan Thompson is set to host the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

The announcement made on Nov. 8 by NBC and E! comes shortly after Thompson was nominated for his first-ever “People’s Choice Awards” nominations. The actor and comedian is up for not one, but two awards, including both the 2021 “Comedy TV Star” and “Male TV Star” for his work on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“I can’t believe I get to host the PCAs!! I’m beyond blessed to be nominated twice and part of two more nominations for ‘SNL’. Good times indeed!,” Thompson shared the news. “Congrats to all the nominees – we already won!!”

Thompson is “SNL”‘s longest-running cast member, recently beginning his 19th season on the show. Over the years he has showcased many noteworthy impressions including Rev. Al Sharpton, Charles Barkley, Steve Harvey, and David Ortiz. He has also played memorable characters such as “Weekend Update” correspondent Jean K. Jean, “Cinema Classics” host Reese De’What, “Black Jeopardy” host Darnell Hayes and Diondre Cole, the disruptive singing talk show host on the wildly popular sketch “What Up With That.”

Thompson is also the star and executive producer of the NBC comedy “Kenan,” which is returning for its second season next year. This past year, his work in “Kenan” brought him an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, in addition to his Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Saturday Night Live”.

The actor is also heading to screens in Paramount’s upcoming “Clifford the Big Red Dog” and Disney+’s “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

The 2021 “People’s Choice Awards” will air on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and E!.