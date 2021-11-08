Ingo Rademacher is apologizing after “General Hospital” co-stars called him out for sharing a transphobic post on social media.

Over the weekend, the soap actor reposted a tweet from podcaster Allie Beth Stuckey to his Instagram account calling U.S. assistant secretary for health, Rachel Levine, a “dude.”

Levine was recently sworn in as the first transgender four-star officer in America.

In response, two of Rademacher’s “General Hospital” co-stars called him out for the post.

“I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor,” tweeted trans actress Cassandra James, who plays Dr. Terry Randolph on the show. “Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.“

She continued, “Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us. The cis world doesn’t get to decide which of us is valuable. I am so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for calling out transphobia and violence.”

Longtime “General Hospital” star Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted, “The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar @cassandrajames_ & the trans community.”

Following being called out, Rademacher posted a video on Instagram apologizing for the post.

He explained in the video that he had intended the repost to point out the “hypocrisy of the Left Wing media,” but that he should have crossed out the word “dude” in the post.

“I don’t think its okay to call a transgender an empowered woman because where does that leave women?” he added.

Responding directly to James, he said, “Cassandra, I apologize to you sincerely. I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that. I think you’re absolutely gorgeous, I really do.”

Rademacher has also been publicly against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, sharing posts criticizing the Joe Biden administration on Instagram.

ET Canada has reached out to ABC for comment.