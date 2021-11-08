Becky G is opening up about taking advice from Demi Lovato after she was an opening act on their tour seven years ago.

The singer is launching her upcoming “Face to Face with Becky G” talk show on Facebook Watch Tuesday, telling People of having Lovato on as a guest: “I’ve learned from Demi that it’s okay to not have all the answers. We both had to grow up very quickly. Personally, there’s things within our lives that we really bond over.

“Then, on the industry side, to grow up in an industry in front of the whole world, under a microscope, them more than me, obviously they’re Demi Lovato, like hello, but that pressure I think a lot of people can relate to nowadays, with social media.”

READ MORE: Becky G Is Getting A Talk Show On Facebook Watch

The Mexican-American hitmaker shares of her show: “Throughout the pandemic, I had so much time to really think about out what it is that I love about what I do. I realized that it was bigger than just the music.

“It was bigger than just the acting gig. It was bigger than just the performances. It was connection. I love connection.”

Becky and Lovato will have “honest, transparent conversations” about gender identity, sexuality and the power of meditation as they reconnect on the show.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Plans To Play Their Unheard Music For Extraterrestrials Should They Meet One

“Having Demi on the show was so special for me. To be able to tell them face to face how significant they are to my life, not just like in my career, but personally, it was just such a special moment,” the musician gushes. “I’m just so thankful that they were so down for the cause with such a busy schedule too. I mean, they’re literally killing it.

“Looking back at what young Becky was doing then and what she thought laid ahead of her, I think things have played out a lot differently than I probably would’ve imagined,” Becky adds, talking about being the opening act for Lovato on their 2014 “Demi World Tour”. “But not in a bad way, maybe in the best way.”