It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Nov. 12, 2021

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), & Red (Taylor’s Version) (ALBUM)

Are you ready to be “Happy, free, confused, and lonely at the same time” all over again? As we all know, Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording all of her old albums, as seen with her re-release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) is finally out! The album features all original 30 songs that were meant for the original release of Red, including the fan-demanded 10-minute version of “All Too Well”. If you haven’t heard “All Too Well” or watched the new music video, grab a box of tissues and get ready to FEEL all the feels!

Little Mix – “No”, & Between Us (ALBUM)

To celebrate 10 years of Little Mix, the girl group is releasing a greatest hits album as well as 5 brand new songs one of which is “No”. The music video for “No” gives Mixers all the Little Mix elements they love so dear. Including major vocals, iconic looks, and of course, pop perfection lyrics! This will be the first album the group released without former member, Jesy Nelson, and will feature the already released track “Love (Sweet Love)” and “Between Us”. Check out ET Canada’s interview with Little Mix here.

Avril Lavigne – “Bite Me”

Canadian Pop-Punk Princess, Avril Lavigne returns to her pop-punk era and fans are THRILLED. This is Avril’s first release under Travis Barker’s DTA Record label, and it’s an incredible addition to her already praised collection of angsty tracks. Lavigne describes the song as “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.” Pull out your leather jacket and revive all your inner angst, cause’s Avrils back baby!

Rosalia ft. The Weeknd – “La Fama”

Rosalia and The Weeknd have teamed up yet again for their newest track “La Fama”. This tropical Spanish track awakens the soul and can make anyone feel extra sexy, even in their sweatpants. Besides, who doesn’t love a song where The Weeknd sings in SPANISH?! Not to mention the unexpected turn the music video takes in the end, we love a good plot twist!

Beyoncé- Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture “King Richard”)

New music from Queen Bey always makes for a great Friday! “Be Alive” is an original song from the motion picture “King Richard” which stars Will Smith and tells the story of both Serena and Venus Williams. This is Beyoncé’s first new song in over a year and the Beyhive couldn’t be happier. The track was previously teased in the movie’s trailer, it has a powerful drum element, with some great bass that compliments Bey’s flawless vocals.

High Valley – “Whatever It Takes” & “Never Not”

High Valley is back and better than ever with not just one but two singles “Whatever It Takes” and “Never Not”. High Valley’s Brad Rempel mentioned the excitement the bank had for these new songs, stating “From the moment we started writing ‘Whatever It Takes’ we felt like we had captured that signature High Valley magic!.. ’Never Not’ is such a true song for us and the second verse is maybe one of the most honest straightforward lyrics I’ve ever written”

OneRepublic – “Sunshine”

Having a bad day? OneRepublic’s new song “Sunshine” is sure to take that frown and turn it upside down, aka turn it into a smile! This positive, up-beat, and uplifting track feels like a good cup of morning coffee. With lyrics such as “Hit me with them good vibes, Pictures on my phone like, Everything is so fine, A little bit of sunshine” it’s hard not to feel happy and joyful after listening to this infectious track. But we wouldn’t expect anything different from OneRepublic, all their songs have great meanings behind them, and “Sunshine” is no expection!

Tate McRae – “feel like sh*t”

If Taylor’s “All Too Well” doesn’t already have you in your feels this weekend, than Tate McRae’s “feel like shit” certainly will. The song shows off Tate’s mature and gifted voice, however, we highly recommend watching the music video right off the bat! The video adds such an incredible layer to this song, with incredible story telling and thought provoking chorography, we dare say this is Tate’s best work to date! Which just adds to her already impressive set of songs.

Silk Sonic – “Blast Off”, plus An Evening With Silk Sonic (ALBUM)

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak make the duo “Silk Sonic” and their collaboration album An Evening With Silk Sonic is finally out everywhere! With new songs like “Blast Off” which fit a similar vibe to what they’ve released earlier “Leave The Door Open”, “Smokin Out The Window”, & “Skate”. Overall, this album is filled with good vibes and enjoying yourself, which hey! That’s what life is all about.

Other noteworthy releases include Martin Garrix & Maejor – “Time Machine”, Annita – “Envolver”, Mabel – “Presente”, Sophia Scott with Iggy Azakea & Renee Blair – “Knock Yourself Out”, Johnny Marr – “Tenement Time”, Alcover and J.O – “La Flaca”, Gracie Abrams – “Alright”, Tim & The Glory Boys – “Last Christmas”, Andrew Hyatt – “Santa Is A Good Ole Boy”, JoJo Mason – “Snow Place Like Home”, Lennon Stella – “Bubble”, & JP Saxe – “Soft Landing”

Keep On Your Radar:

Adele – 30 (ALBUM)

After a years of anticipation, Adele is making her triumphant return with her fourth studio album 30. The singer credits this album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.” The album is said to be a gift to her son as an explanation for her divorce and why she chose to pursue her own happiness. Adele’s highly anticipated comeback album is set for release on Nov. 19, 2021 and it’s sure to bring on ALL the feels.

Monsta X – The Dreaming

Beloved K-Pop group Monsta X announced their upcoming English-language album, The Dreaming, giving a first taste with their track “One Day”. The track comfortably sits in the Top 40 charts, making them the second K-Pop group in history to achieve this. Their album drops Dec. 10, 2021, however, you can pre-order it now!

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out with his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call is set for release on Jan. 7, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and “Crave”.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album, titled, So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts” and he describes the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road” so we’re excited to see what’s to come for the rest of the album when it drops in March 2022.