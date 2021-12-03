Click to share this via email

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Dec. 3, 2021

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi “Just Look Up”

Ariana Grande has teamed up with with Kid Cudi to release “Just Look Up”, the theme song to the movie “Don’t Look Up”, which stars Grande along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep.

JLo “On My Way”

Jennifer Lopez is just glowing in the official music video for her new song “On My Way” from her upcoming film “Marry Me”.

Elton John & Ed Sheeran “Merry Christmas”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John released a new festive track on Friday, Dec. 3. In the weeks leading up to the big release, they had been teasing their new song, titled “Merry Christmas”, with John having convinced Sheeran to collaborate on the brand new Christmas tune.

Grimes “Player of Games”

Taking to Twitter, Grimes posted binary code along with the date Dec 3. When translated, the binary code reads “Player Of Games”.

Abba “Little Things”

ABBA’s festive single “Little Things” is being released as their first Christmas track.

Khalid Scenic Drive

Khalid’s new mixtape Scenic Drive will be a companion piece to his 2018 EP Sun City.

Blake Shelton Body Language Deluxe

Blake Shelton is releasing a deluxe edition of his latest album, Body Language. The expanded project features four new tracks, including collaborations with Brooks & Dunn and Hardy.

Shawn Mendes “It’ll Be Ok”

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Mendes released his new single “It’ll Be Okay”, his first music since his split from Camila Cabello two weeks ago.

John Legend “You Deserve It All”

John Legend unveiled his new holiday single, “You Deserve It All” on Dec. 2.

Other noteworthy releases include:

Kim Petras “Coconuts”, Tori Kelly “North Star”, Hanson Against the World, Kenny G New Standards, Chay Beckham and Lindsay Ell – “Can’t Do Without Me”, Josh Ramsay (Marianas Trench) ft. Chad Kroeger (Nickelback) “Lady Mine”, JLS 2.0, Paul Weller An Orchestrated Songbook, LP Churches, U2 30th anniversary edition of Achtung Baby

Keep On Your Radar:

Charli XCX Crash

Crash is the upcoming fifth studio album from British singer Charli XCX, which is set to be released on March 18 2022.