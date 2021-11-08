Michelle Pfeiffer stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Nov. 8 and gave the talk show host’s ego a boost.

Pfeiffer got into how she channelled Barrymore’s performance in 1996’s “Scream” for her own acting in the 2000 film “What Lies Beneath”.

“Oh by the way in ‘What Lies Beneath’ is it true you may have channelled Casey Becker from ‘Scream’?” Barrymore asked Pfeiffer. The actress admitted, “It is true,” and went on to explain why she thought of Casey Becker.

“Because here was a woman who was being stalked in her home, terrified and I was prepping for it around the same time that I saw you in that film and your terror was so real, it was so real. I thought that’s it,” Pfeiffer said.

Thrilled by Pfeiffer’s answer, Barrymore said, “You have justified that entire performance,” and admitted that when she was on set of “Scream” she asked the wig maker to make her look like Michele Pfeiffer in “Scarface”.

While on the show, Pfeiffer also admitted that she is “a bit shy” and how it sometimes comes off as “being kind of icy and aloof,” feeding in to her anxiety, especially when she first began her career in a beauty pageant.

Pfeiffer revealed the reason why she wanted to do the pageant, “I was told one of the judges was a commercial agent and he had been known to sign people from the pageant. That was the whole reason I did it… I actually signed with the agency and started doing commercials.”

The actress admits that the agency actually wanted her to change her last name to “anything but Pfeiffer because nobody could spell it. The ei, the double ff, it was all just too much for them I guess.”

When asked why she kept the name, Pfeiffer joked, “I am kind of willful and my father would have killed me.”

Pfeiffer also talked about the latest scents from her fragrance line Henry Rose, revealing that the 10th fragrance is coming out in the spring.

You can watch Michelle Pfeiffer on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET on Global.