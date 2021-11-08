Caitlyn Jenner wishes she and ex-wife Kris Jenner were closer.

The pair, who share daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, ended their marriage after 22 years in 2013. Caitlyn then spoke about her current relationship with Kris during Monday night’s episode of “Big Brother VIP”.

She shared, “I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be,” according to E! News. “I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it’s not.”

Caitlyn was then asked if she believes that her ex has any “misgivings” about her, to which she replied: “I think that is an understatement.”

The star continued, “Our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids. It’s always the way when you have that. It’s all about how the mother and father, how they get along together.

“Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?”

Kris struggled to deal with Caitlyn’s Vanity Fair interview back in 2015, among other things. However, she did help her ex launch a YouTube career during the final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and the pair have remained friendly whenever they see one another.

“Even though I can’t make things magically better with us, I’m just here to be supportive,” Kris said. “And I just want her to be happy. So, I was really happy to offer some advice and encouragement over something that she’s trying to do.”