One year later, Canadian icon Alex Trebek is greatly missed.

In a video release on Monday to mark the anniversary of the “Jeopardy!” host’s passing, champion player Ken Jennings reflected the loss.

“I miss Alex a lot,” he says, standing on the “Jeopardy!” set. “When I’m in here, I kind of, I feel like he’s probably in the building somewhere. It’s hard not to talk about him in the present tense.”

Jennings then shares a particularly spacial memory of the host, and a keepsake that helps him remember Trebek.

“The first day I came in to guest host was just a few weeks after Alex had passed and it was a really rough time. I got to the studio and one of the producers handed me a little box and Alex’s wife Jean had given me a pair of his cuff links that he had worn on the show,” he says.

“What a lovely gesture that was from Jean. You know, at a time that was very hard for her family, dealing with a lot of grief and a lot of challenges, she thought about ‘Jeopardy!’ and she thought about me, a person she had never even met,” he continues. “And I just thought, ‘What a lovely thing to do.’ She’s fantastic. I am wearing them today.”

Showing off the cuff links, Jennings adds, “My Alex Trebek cuff links are the only cuff links I own. They’re kind of a good luck charm for me here.”

Jennings also shared that he will be guest hosting “Jeopardy!” again this week, taking over from Mayim Bialik.

Trebek passed away last year at age 80 after a public battle with pancreatic cancer.