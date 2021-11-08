Music and fashion have always gone together in Lady Gaga’s world.

In a new video for British Vogue, the pop superstar looks back on 20 of her most iconic fashion looks, including her infamous meat dress.

Gaga wore the dress, which was designed by Franc Fernandez and was made of raw beef, at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, where she won multiple awards, including Video of the Year for “Bad Romance”.

She explains that at the time she wanted to make a statement with the dress about the then U.S. military policy of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell for LGBTQ+ service members.

“We decided to do the meat dress because I thought to myself, if you were willing to die for your country, what does it matter how you identify?” Gaga recalls, adding, “It smelled like meat. It was thrilling to wear.”

Gaga also recalls the Alexander McQueen dress she wore at the same VMAs, from the iconic designers last collection before his death.

“This dress in particular does represent a lot of what I love about him,” she says.