“The View” hosts are calling out Ted Cruz after the U.S. senator criticized “Sesame Street” for encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The controversy began after Big Bird took to Twitter on Saturday to tell people that he had received his vaccine.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

In response, cruz tweeted, “Government propaganda…for your 5 year old!”

The women of “The View” shared their opinions on the matter during the latest instalment of the talk show.

“He clearly, clearly has never watched ‘Sesame Street’ and didn’t do any homework to find out,” said Whoopi Goldberg. “Because Big Bird has been talking to children about immunizations, and all kinds of things. So why you pickin’ on Big Bird man? He’s trying to keep kids safe, and it’s not like it’s an — well, I’m not gonna say it.”

“Why die on that hill?” asked Sunny Hostin. “It was just so surprising to me.”

Goldberg added, “Here’s the thing to remember: this is Big Bird, talking to little kids about getting this shot in their arm. They’re not gonna walk up to the doctor’s office and say ‘Give me a shot!’ A parent has to bring them. An adult has to bring them. But kids need to know what’s happening and why. And that’s what Big Bird does, so leave Big Bird alone!”