Listen up “Selling Sunset” fans, a spin-off from the OC is coming your way.

That’s right, the popular real estate series is getting an Orange County spinoff, “Selling the OC”, and will be available to stream on Netflix. Filming has begun and the show is expected to premiere sometime next year.

Leading the show is Jason Oppenheim, owner of the Oppenheim Group, the real estate firm featured in “Selling Sunset,” as he expands the company and opens a second office in Newport Beach. The spinoff will feature Oppenheim and other agents, including Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall.

Despite the rumours, “Selling Sunset” real estate agent and co-star Heather Rae El Moussa, will not be moving to “Selling the OC”. As for the other “Selling Sunset” cast members, it’s still to be determined whether or not they will make any guest appearances on the new show.

The spinoff comes from the same producers of “Selling Sunset”‘s Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

“Selling Sunset” debuted on Netflix in March 2019 and its second season was recently nominated for an Emmy Award in the Unstructured Reality Program category. The show’s upcoming season four premieres on Nov. 24.

Netflix is about to get even more real estate content from DiVello. As previously announced, his docusoap “Selling Tampa” is also coming to the streamer. The series will follow Allure Realty, a Florida agency run entirely by Black women.