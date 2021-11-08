Click to share this via email

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene has finally returned to Monaco following her six month stint in South Africa.

The 42-year-old originally travelled to the country for what was supposed to be a 10 to 12 day visit to raise awareness about rhinoceros poaching.

However, the princess was forced to extend her trip after developing a sinus infection in May that wouldn’t allow her to fly home to because her ears wouldn’t “equalize.”

In August, the Olympic swimmer required surgery to correct complications to the ear, nose and throat.

Charlene took Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8 to share an adorable photograph of her long-awaited family reunion.

“Happy day today. Thank you all for keeping me strong,” she wrote.

Princess Charlene’s husband Prince Albert brought their twins 6-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques to visit their mother in South Africa back in August.

Princess Charlene previously detailed the sinus infection that wouldn’t allow her to travel.

“Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalizing my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to address this problem that I’m having,” Charlene told South Africa Radio 702.

She added, “I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October.”