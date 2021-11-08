Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince Harry will be making a special trip to New York City this week.

The Duke of Sussex is flying to the East Coast to take part in the Intrepid Museum’s 2021 Salute to Freedom gala where he will present the Intrepid Valor Awards to five service men.

The event will be held on Nov. 10, a day before Veterans Day, aboard the aircraft carrier Intrepid.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Archewell Makes Commitment To Reach ‘Net-Zero’ In Carbon Emissions By 2030

The gala “recognizes extraordinary leadership and honours the brave men and women who serve.”

The prince served 10 years in the Army, including two tours of Afghanistan.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Pen Powerful Open Letter About COVID-19 Vaccine Equity To World Leaders At G20 Summit

Jon Bon Jovi will also be in attendance to receive the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award.

Harry and Bon Jovi previously recorded a charity single, “Unbroken”, for the Invictus Games in early 2020.