Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are sharing their nuptials with TV viewers around the world.

HGTV’s “Tarek & Heather The Big I Do” will follow the reality stars as they prepare to say “I do”.

READ MORE: Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Share Stunning Photos After Getting Married In Santa Barbara

The couple’s wedding ceremony was held outside in Santa Barbara in front of family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “The hour-long special will find the happy couple putting the final touches on their upcoming wedding. After a last minute change to their original venue, a resort in Mexico, Tarek and Heather have only four short months to restart their search and plan their wedding from scratch.”

READ MORE: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Televising Their Wedding

“From wedding dress shopping to a secret gift delivery during his custom tailored tux fitting, Tarek and Heather will be in for non-stop surprises while experiencing the stress and excitement that comes from planning a high-style, high-stakes destination wedding on the California coast.”

The “Flipping 101” star and the “Selling Sunset” realtor were introduced by mutual friends on a boat party on the Fourth of July in 2019. Just one year later, in July of 2020, the pair got engaged.

“Tarek & Heather The Big I Do” premieres on HGTV Thursday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.