Hilary Duff is pre-empting the comments that will come for piercing her 7-month-old daughter’s ears.

Over the weekend, the “How I Met Your Father” actress shared a picture of her daughter, Mae, with brand new tiny stud earrings.

READ MORE: Hilary Duff In Character In First-Look Photos As ‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast Wrap Day One Of Shooting

Duff and husband Matthew Koma welcomed Mae earlier this year.

Knowing some of the comments that would follow, Duff captioned the sweet photo, “Yes! I pierced her ears today. Can’t wait for the internet to call me a child abuser… again. Lesss go.”

Hilary Duff. Photo: @hilaryduff/Instagram

When Duff got her daughter Banks’, 3, ears pierced in 2019, she also faced backlash.

“I’m so used to dodging the comments or the judgment, that I don’t realize. Like, you just get a tough skin and you don’t realize how much it actually affects you. I don’t comment on other people’s posts like that, so I don’t understand, but I guess it’s just a need for attention or whatever. It’s hard not to take it personal,” she later told Yahoo! Life.

Adding, “At first I want to be defensive, but when I zoom out, I’m like, ‘It’s one person. That’s not how everybody feels. That doesn’t really matter. That person’s, like, a keyboard gangster who just needs to be heard or seen.’”

READ MORE: Hilary Duff Shares Heartwarming Poem Her Son Luca Wrote And Read At Her Wedding To Matthew Koma

Duff is also mom to Luca, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.