Alanis Morissette performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 04, 2020 in London, England.

A new Alanis Morissette-inspired sitcom is in the works at ABC.

The Canadian superstar is set to act as an executive producer on “Relatable” – an upcoming show that will parody the singer’s family life.

According to Deadline, the comedy follows a “40-something woman, married with three kids, who spent her young adult life as an international rock star, famous for her self-penned anthems of female rage and teen angst.”

“Now this ‘voice of her generation’, although deeply bonded with her family, can’t quite get the next generation living in her house to listen to her.”

Although Morissette’s life will serve to “loosely inform” the storylines, the characters are fictional and non-biographical.

Morissette will also be penning original music for the show.