Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rihanna was the “Only Girl” that mattered during A$AP Rocky’s performance on Sunday.

The “Sundress” rapper performed during ComplexCon in Long Beach California, debuting the first time his mixtape LIVE. LOVE. A$AP was performed live.

But despite the excited crowd, it was his girlfriend Rihanna in the front row that was all that mattered.

READ MORE: Rihanna’s Bodyguard Carries Her Over Puddle

Rihanna watches boyfriend A$AP Rocky perform during ComplexCon 2021. Photo: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rihanna at A$AP Rocky’s ComplexCon 2021 performance. Photo: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rihanna sweetly took photos of her boyfriend and was seen dancing along.

After the concert, the couple was spotted at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for a late night bite to eat.

A$AP and Rihanna recently hit the Met Gala red carpet together in oversized blanket-like wraps.

READ MORE: James Corden Works As Rihanna’s Personal Assistant For The Day Ahead Of ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3’ Launch

Rihanna also appeared in A$AP’s documentary “Stockholm Syndrome”. Speaking to ET, the rapper expressed how much it meant to have her support.

“It’s amazing and I’m honestly truly blessed, for real,” he said.