Rihanna was the “Only Girl” that mattered during A$AP Rocky’s performance on Sunday.
The “Sundress” rapper performed during ComplexCon in Long Beach California, debuting the first time his mixtape LIVE. LOVE. A$AP was performed live.
But despite the excited crowd, it was his girlfriend Rihanna in the front row that was all that mattered.
Rihanna sweetly took photos of her boyfriend and was seen dancing along.
After the concert, the couple was spotted at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for a late night bite to eat.
A$AP and Rihanna recently hit the Met Gala red carpet together in oversized blanket-like wraps.
Rihanna also appeared in A$AP’s documentary “Stockholm Syndrome”. Speaking to ET, the rapper expressed how much it meant to have her support.
“It’s amazing and I’m honestly truly blessed, for real,” he said.