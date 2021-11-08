Ed Sheeran is opening up about a potential collaboration with Adele. Many music fans have wondered why the British superstars have yet to team up together, and now Sheeran is finally explaining the reason why it hasn’t happened before.

“She doesn’t really collab with anyone,” said the “Bad Habits” singer, while appearing on WKTU’s “Carolina with Greg T in the Morning Show”.

“Her thing is so good that like you don’t want to mess with that.”

Sheeran also talked about how he’s known Adele since before she skyrocketed to worldwide stardom.