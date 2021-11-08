Click to share this via email

Rebecca Romijn is giving a rare glimpse into family life.

On the weekend, the “X-Men” star shared a photo from her 49th birthday celebrations with husband Jerry O’Connell and twins Charlie Tamara Tulip and Dolly Rebecca Rose, 12.

The family all attended a Rolling Stone concert together.

“Rock n Roll bday with @therollingstones Thanks for the bday love everybody!” Romijn captioned the picture.

The proud parents recently celebrated their daughter’s starting grade seven.

“Slight dress code violation but 1st day of 7th grade went without a hitch,” she wrote in another picture of the girls with big smiles.