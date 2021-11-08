Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Is Having All The Fun During ‘DWTS’ Queen Night

Janet Jackson night on “Dancing With The Stars” brought out all the vibes.

Olivia Jade and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy put on a steamy Argentine Tango to “Any Time, Any Place”.

READ MORE: Suni Lee Runs Off Stage To Throw Up After Battling Through ‘DWTS’ Performance Despite Stomach Illness

The two got the crowd going with their moves.

After spinning around the dance floor, the two took to a table to finish off the dance. Chmerkovskiy sealed the dance with a kiss on Jade’s hand.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Is Having All The Fun During ‘DWTS’ Queen Night

While the judges did enjoy it, it wasn’t enough for a perfect score. Jade ended up getting 36 out of 40.